scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Jessica Pegula swats aside Iga Swiatek as US lead in United Cup semis

Swiatek was only able to hold her serve once in the first set as Pegula raced to a 5-0 lead and the American world number three kept up the pressure with some brilliant returns in the second set.

United States' Jessica Pegula serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Jessica Pegula gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland with a 6-2 6-2 victory over world number one Iga Swiatek in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.

Swiatek was only able to hold her serve once in the first set as Pegula raced to a 5-0 lead and the American world number three kept up the pressure with some brilliant returns in the second set.

Pegula secured a dominant victory that will also give her a personal boost heading into this month’s Australian Open when Swiatek sent a forehand wide after little more than an hour on Ken Rosewall Arena.

“I thought I did a good job playing really aggressive, serving smart and returning really well,” said Pegula, who had lost her previous four matches against Swiatek.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

It was her first career victory over a reigning number one and a result that left Swiatek in a flood of tears in Poland’s dugout after the match.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves United States’ Jessica Pegula during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

“She’s one of the best players in the world so you have to be really on top of your game to win against Jessie,” Swiatek said. “It was always like that, even last season.

“So I’m not surprised, because I know what she can do. I’m more surprised I wasn’t able to step up to her game today.”

Advertisement

Tiafoe gave the Americans a 2-0 lead when he comfortably beat Kacper Zuk 6-3 6-3, saying after the match that Pegula’s performance had inspired him.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It was great, I was so amped watching. Forget about me playing, I was so happy for Jess … I know what it means for her going forward,” said Tiafoe, who has won all four of his singles matches in the event, dropping one set.

Maria Sakkari will be in action in the evening session when Greece take on Italy in the other semi-final at the inaugural mixed team tournament.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:22 IST
Next Story

Mumbai’s air quality dips to ‘Very Poor’, low wind speed to blame, says expert

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close