scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ

Jennifer Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.

By: Reuters | Melbourne |
December 19, 2021 9:13:42 am
Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month's Australian Open. (Source: USA Today)

Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.

Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen.” Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.

Brady’s withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right-hand injury sustained during a practice session.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Earlier this month, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel downunder following ‘advice from her medical team’.

Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men’s draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Aguero announces retirement due to heart problem
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 19: Latest News