Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who recently withdrew from the Australian Open, revealed on Twitter that she is pregnant.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” she said while posting a photo of a sonogram.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

She said that she plans to return in 2024, adding, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

In early 2021, Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final to lift her fourth Grand Slam title. Two years have passed since Osaka’s second Australian Open title and she hasn’t won any titles since.

Osaka took a mental health break after sitting out the 2021 French Open and later revealed she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

The Japanese star has not played since withdrawing from the second round in Tokyo last September with abdominal pains, and has won only one completed match since last May.