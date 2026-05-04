Jannik Sinner surpasses record held by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal with Madrid Open win

Jannik Sinner’s comprehensive straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev helped him clinch his first Madrid Open title and thus do something that not even the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were able to do over the course of their illustrious careers. Sinner has become the first man to win five successive Masters 1000 titles.

He has also become the first man to win all of the first four Masters events of a season, having earlier taken the titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. Before these, he had won the Paris Masters last year. His success thus spans both hard and clay courts. He was earlier level with Djokovic, Federer and Nadal for having won four Masters 1000 titles in a row across seasons.