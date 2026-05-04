Jannik Sinner surpasses record held by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal with Madrid Open win

Jannik Sinner’s comprehensive straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev helped him clinch his first Madrid Open title and thus do something that not even the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were able to do over the course of their illustrious careers. Sinner has become the first man to win five successive Masters 1000 titles.
He has also become the first man to win all of the first four Masters events of a season, having earlier taken the titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. Before these, he had won the Paris Masters last year. His success thus spans both hard and clay courts. He was earlier level with Djokovic, Federer and Nadal for having won four Masters 1000 titles in a row across seasons.
Sinner had made history before winning the title itself. His 6-2, 6-4 win over Arthur Fils made him just the fourth and youngest man to reach final of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events, after the Big 3 themselves. On Sunday, he beat Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in a match that lasted just 57 minutes to achieve the milestone.
It was Sinner’s 10th win in 14 meetings with Zverev and his ninth in a row since the German last beat him at the 2023 US Open. Across that nine-match sequence, Zverev has managed only two sets. Sinner raced through the Madrid final, turning a marquee contest into a one-sided affair and leaving little doubt about the current balance of power at the top of the sport.
The Italian, who has won four Grand Slam titles thus far, set the tone early, opening with an ace and two unreturnable serves. He broke Zverev in the second game and surged to a 3-0 lead, striking the ball cleanly off the clay as the German struggled to find his rhythm.
After breaking serve again to lead 4-0, Sinner had conceded just five points through the opening five games. Zverev briefly held to make it 5-1, but Sinner closed out the ?set with an ace after 25 minutes.
The second set offered only fleeting resistance. After both players held serve early on, Sinner broke in the third game following another Zverev unforced error and never looked back. He moved comfortably to 4-2 before breaking again and then served out the match without difficulty to complete the rout.