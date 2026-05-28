‘Wanted to vomit’: Jannik Sinner knocked out of French Open 2nd Round

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts as he cools himself with the water during a break at the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026, as temperature rises up to 33 C (91 F). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

In one of the biggest upsets in recent time, Jannik Sinner, who experienced some physical issues during the second round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, was knocked out of the French Open, losing 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 on Thursday.

“In the third set I felt dizzy and I wanted ‌to vomit but I couldn’t,” ​the Italian was ​heard saying ​to an official, before he stepped off the court for a medical timeout.

Sinner had arrived in Paris as the favourite for the title having lifted claycourt titles in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, with his main rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ruled out with injury and Novak Djokovic searching for his best form.