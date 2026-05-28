‘Wanted to vomit’: Jannik Sinner knocked out of French Open 2nd Round

In one of the biggest upsets in recent time, Jannik Sinner, who experienced some physical issues during the second round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, was knocked out of the French Open, losing 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 on Thursday.
“In the third set I felt dizzy and I wanted to vomit but I couldn’t,” the Italian was heard saying to an official, before he stepped off the court for a medical timeout.
Sinner had arrived in Paris as the favourite for the title having lifted claycourt titles in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, with his main rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ruled out with injury and Novak Djokovic searching for his best form.
Jannik Sinner loses to Juan Manuel Cerundolo after facing physical difficulties. Hope you get better soon 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/U8qTNvl6e0
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2026
But Cerundolo tore up the script in a dramatic clash where he held his nerve even as last year’s runner-up Sinner crumbled while on the verge of a big win, sending shockwaves through Roland Garros.
As the temperature climbed over the 30 degrees Celsius mark for the first time in the afternoon, Sinner had already breezed through the first set on the back of a solitary break, and the 24-year-old Italian looked to be in cruise mode.
Cerundolo offered resistance towards the end of the second set, but the 56th-ranked Argentine was left with a mountain to climb after Sinner unleashed a huge forehand winner to double his lead in the match for the loss of only five games.
The four-times Grand Slam champion cooled off with an ice towel in the break and turned up the intensity on his unseeded opponent in the third set to go 5-1 ahead, before he began to struggle and halted play when serving at 5-4.
Sinner returned five minutes later and was immediately broken for 5-5, and dropped the next two games to hand the set to his Argentine opponent, who sensed the chance to pull off a major upset.
Hitting heavier to quicken the points and also serving and volleying frequently, Sinner looked desperate to avoid the exit but his troubles only increased as he began to clutch his right thigh in the fourth set, which he surrendered tamely.
Quickly losing control, Sinner was broken early in the decider, as Cerundolo took full advantage to leave the Paris Grand Slam without its title favourite and Djokovic with a golden opportunity to win a standalone 25th major.
(With agency inputs)