Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev to win back to back Wimbledon titles

Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon crown when he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7(7) ⁠7-6(2) ​6-3 6-4 in the men’s singles final on Sunday. Zverev won the first set before Sinner roared back, taking the second set as well as the third set. Sinner ultimately took the 4th set, winning the match and retaining his title. The ‌Italian world number one claimed his fifth ​Grand ‌Slam trophy to close ‌the ​gap ​on ​his rival Carlos ​Alcaraz, who ⁠has seven majors.

The top-ranked Sinner was looking to bounce back from his meltdown at Roland Garros and claim his fifth Grand Slam title. Zverev, who is ranked third but seeded second, was attempting to become the first man in the professional era (since 1968) to win his second major title at the next event immediately after his first.