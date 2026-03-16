‘I’m speechless, it’s beautiful’: Sinner beats Medvedev to win Indian Wells title and complete hard-court Masters set

Sinner also became the first man to win consecutive Masters 1000 titles without dropping a set since the series began in 1990. (AP Photo)

Jannik Sinner won his first title at Indian Wells on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a final that turned on a remarkable seven-point winning streak from 0-4 down in the second-set tiebreak.

“I’m speechless, it’s beautiful,” Sinner said courtside after the match. “I trained hard for this result, even when I was down I kept believing in it.”

The victory gave the world number two Italian his 25th career title and completed the set of all six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles — a feat previously achieved only by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner also became the first man to win consecutive Masters 1000 titles without dropping a set since the series began in 1990.