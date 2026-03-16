‘I’m speechless, it’s beautiful’: Sinner beats Medvedev to win Indian Wells title and complete hard-court Masters set

Jannik Sinner won his first title at Indian Wells on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a final that turned on a remarkable seven-point winning streak from 0-4 down in the second-set tiebreak.
“I’m speechless, it’s beautiful,” Sinner said courtside after the match. “I trained hard for this result, even when I was down I kept believing in it.”
The victory gave the world number two Italian his 25th career title and completed the set of all six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles — a feat previously achieved only by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Sinner also became the first man to win consecutive Masters 1000 titles without dropping a set since the series began in 1990.
The match turned on the second-set tiebreak. Sinner fell to 0-4, double-faulted to go 0-5, then won seven straight points to close it out. “I kept believing and kept pushing,” he said. “I went for my shots a little more. A third set, we would have started even, so I tried my best to close it out. It was an incredible ending.”
Medvedev, who had arrived in the final having ended Carlos Alcaraz’s unbeaten start to 2026 in the semifinals, was generous afterwards.
“I would like to congratulate Jannik, amazing tennis, tough to play against you,” he said at the trophy ceremony. “I tried my best, but big congrats to you for everything you are doing.”
At his press conference, Medvedev reflected on where the match slipped away. “A great tournament, great level, even including today,” he said. “Of course, a bit disappointed to not have a couple of moments where I could have played better. Jannik is a tremendous player, so tough to play against. In general, I’m happy for the week and looking forward to more tennis like this.”
He acknowledged the emotional contrast between beating Alcaraz and then losing the final. “To beat Carlos yesterday feels like a win of the tournament, especially for me,” he said. “I had my opportunity, small opportunity in the first set. A bit bigger opportunity in the tiebreak in the second. It is what it is. It’s like a bittersweet feeling where it feels good to do what I did this week.”
Sinner praised his opponent’s return to form. “I do believe that tennis needs him,” he said. “He’s a very unique style of playing. Seeing him back at this level, it’s great.”
Sinner used his winner’s speech to pay tribute to fellow Italian Kimi Antonelli, who had won Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai earlier the same day.
“It hasn’t anything to do with tennis, but it has been a special day for Italy,” he said. “I’m a huge Formula One fan and having a very, very young Italian, Kimi, bringing Italy back home at the top, it’s amazing.”
Sinner, who is now 13-2 on the season, heads to the Miami Open starting Wednesday. Medvedev, despite the defeat, returns to the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday, leading the tour with 18 wins in 2026.