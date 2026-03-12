Defending champion Jack Draper stuns Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells thriller to continue fairy-tale comeback

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Novak Djokovic let slip a one-set advantage against defending champion Jack Draper to be eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in the fourth round. 24-year-old Draper is on a comeback trail after spending eight months out of the sport fixing an arm injury.

Djokovic is a five-time winner of the event—he won titles at Indian Wells in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016—and looked set to march on to the next round when he claimed the first set 6-4. But Draper was in no mood to roll over and rallied to beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) late on Wednesday night.

“I came out here tonight and I won that match through determination and trying to problem solve and do my best and have a great attitude,” Draper was quoted as saying in his on-court interview by ATP website.