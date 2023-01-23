scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
‘It’s not pickleball’: Watch Bryan brothers go after each other in legends’ doubles exhibition match

Mike Bryan and Cara Black defeated Bob Bryan and Barbara Schett 6-3, 7-5 in legends' doubles exhibition match at the Australian Open.

Mike, left, and Bob Bryan playing during the Australian Open in January. (AP)
‘It’s not pickleball’: Watch Bryan brothers go after each other in legends’ doubles exhibition match
Six-time Australian Open men’s doubles champions and twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan battled it out in the Australian Open 2023 Legends competition as they returned to Melbourne.

The former world No.1 pair joined a star-studded line-up for the legends’ doubles match that was played at Melbourne Park on Monday, 23rd January.

Watch video:

However, the identical twins, tennis’s most successful doubles pair, called time on their careers back in August 2020. They left the sport in the same way they had won tournament after tournament in a decade spanning three decades together.

The Bryans left the game as the most accomplished team in doubles history. They captured an Open Era record 119 trophies in 26 seasons, including all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s and the Olympic gold medal.

They first ascended to No. 1 in the ATP Doubles Rankings on 8 September 2003. They spent a total of 438 weeks at the top and ended 10 seasons as the No. 1 team [2003, 2005-07, 2009-2014].

They finished their legendary careers with a 1,108-359 team win-loss record.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 10:05 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
