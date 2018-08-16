ITF members vote in favour of complete overhaul of 118-year-old Davis Cup

Needing two-thirds majority to implement the proposed World Cup-style event, 71% of the ITF members voted in favour of the changes. (Source: AP File) Needing two-thirds majority to implement the proposed World Cup-style event, 71% of the ITF members voted in favour of the changes. (Source: AP File)

ITF’s 147 members voted in favour of complete overhaul of the Davis Cup at tennis organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Orlando, Florida on Thursday morning. Needing two-thirds majority to implement proposed World Cup-style event, 71% of the ITF members voted in favour of the changes. The new format comes into play starting next year with the timeline seeing new champions crowned on November 24, 2019 with the tournament being renamed to “World Cup of Tennis”.

Earlier, Great Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Tennis Australia had publicly disclosed they would vote ‘No’ in the secret ballot. LTA had said on Wednesday that even though they remained supportive of the ITF, it is “unable to support their proposed Davis Cup reforms at this time, and will oppose the resolution at the ITF AGM tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, former Australian World No 1 and current Davis Cup team captain Lleyton Hewitt has been critical of the changes. “There are a lot of people, a lot of current and former players, who are frustrated by it and see this as a money grab,” said Hewitt.

Aussie tennis legend John Newcombe had said, “Unfortunately their plan is a recipe for the death of the Davis Cup as we know it.”

Under the proposal from ITF president David Haggerty, the new Davis Cup will condensed from a year-round competition to two weeks, double the total prize money to at least $20 million and shorten the matches from traditional best-of-five sets to best-of-three sets.

At present, in the top division of Davis Cup, 15 national teams compete over four knockout rounds over the course of the year with a two-team final in November hosted by one of the finalists.

In the new Davis Cup format, backed by a $3 billion commitment over 25 years from investment group Kosmos and Barcelona football player Gerard Pique, would bring in 18 national teams to a neutral site for a week in November each year. The initial venue would be in Europe to reduce travel concerns for players who would compete in the ATP World Tour Finals the same month in London.

The preliminary round, to be played in February, comprising 12 head-to-head matches will be hosted by national federations. Winners of these matches would go on to the 18-team final alongside last year’s semifinalists and two wild card nations selected by the organisers. The decision and plan over the wild card remained a big question mark.

The final set of matches would be played on a round-robin format with eight teams advancing to the knockout stages. Each matchup would consist of two singles matches and one doubles match instead of the current four singles matches and a doubles match.

Another backer of the idea is American billionaire Larry Ellison, who had said he will invest in the revamped Davis Cup and has put his Indian Wells facility available to host the event in 2021 – two years after Europe plays host.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd