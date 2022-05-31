scorecardresearch
Italy’s Trevisan beats Fernandez to reach French Open semis

Trevisan had all the answers as she dominated most of the match against a below-par Fernandez who struggled to repeat the form that took her to last year's U.S. Open final.

By: Reuters |
May 31, 2022 6:38:40 pm
Italy's Martina Trevisan plays a shot against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan surged into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 defeat of Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday.

The world number 59 could have won in straight sets but wavered when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second as fellow left-hander Fernandez dug deep to stay in the contest.

Fernandez comfortably claimed the tiebreak to become the first player to take a set off Trevisan at Roland Garros this year, but it was to prove only a brief respite.

Trevisan raced into a 3-0 lead in the deciding set and won a fiercely-contested fourth game to earn a double break.

Fernandez, who was treated for a foot injury in the first set, was never going to go away quietly though and broke serve twice herself to claw back to 3-5.

The nerves were obvious as Trevisan again served for the match but this time she would not be denied as she secured the win with an angled crosscourt forehand.

