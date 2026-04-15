Italy to host a Wimbledon tuneup on grass starting in 2028 which could be played on the San Siro field

The ATP Finals. The Davis Cup Finals. And now a Wimbledon tuneup on grass courts that could be played on the soccer pitch inside Milan’s San Siro stadium.

Led by top-ranked Jannik Sinner, who won Wimbledon last year, the Italian tennis movement keeps on adding new events.

The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation has purchased the rights for a 250-level ATP Tour tournament in Brussels that is held in October, federation president Angelo Binaghi announced Tuesday.

The event will be held each June starting in 2028.

“There’s still time to decide where to play it,” Binaghi said. “For climate reasons, it will probably be held in northern Italy.”