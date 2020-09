Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov bow out in quarterfinals

Bopanna-Shapovalov bow out of Italian Open

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada bowed out of the men’s doubles event of the Italian Open tennis tournament here after losing to the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to the French combination in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Indo-Canadian duo had also made a quarterfinals exit in the just-concluded US Open, losing 5-7 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.

