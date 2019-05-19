Toggle Menu
Italian Open: Imperious Rafa Nadal fends off Novak Djokovic to land ninth Rome title

Rafael Nadal won a record 34th ATP Masters 1000 title with a 6-0 4-6 6-1 victory over Novak Djokovic in the Italian Open final on Sunday.

Rome: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the end of their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament. (Source: AP)

The Spaniard, who had shared the record of 33 Masters titles with the Serbian world number one, warmed up for the defence of his French Open crown by securing his ninth Rome title.

Nadal got off to a flying start by whitewashing a shellshocked Djokovic in the opening set. It was the first time there has been a 6-0 set during a meeting between the two rivals.

Djokovic took the second by breaking Nadal’s serve for the first time while leading 5-4, but the second seed responded in style by storming through the decisive set.

