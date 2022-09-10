scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Injured Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup tie vs Norway

Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna india, india Rohan Bopanna, sports news, indian expressRohan Bopanna in action.(File)

Veteran doubles ace Rohan Bopanna has pulled out of India’s upcoming Davis Cup tie against Norway due to a knee injury.

India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17.

The other members of the squad are Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar.

“I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love & devotion towards representing the country & withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway.

I have an inflammation on my knee & have been advised to rest it before I start competing again,” Bopanna tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Saketh Myneni is picked for the doubles tie in place of Bopanna as he has recently forged a successful pairing with Yuki Bhambri at the Challenger level.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 05:24:01 pm
Third test underway at The Oval as respect shown to Queen Elizabeth

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
