Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
India’s Vaidehi Chaudhari advances at ITF Women’s Open

Vaidehi, seeded ninth, did not have to stretch herself for the win as a double break took her to victory in the first set, and she bettered it in the second set to wrap up the match comfortably at the KSLTA Stadium.

Vaidehi ChaudhariIndia's Vaidehi Chaudhari will look to seal a place in the main draw when she plays the final qualifying match on Monday. (Twitter/IndTennisDaily)

Indian tennis player Vaidehi Chaudhari advanced to the second round of the singles qualifiers at the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open, thrashing Japan’s Junri Namagata 6-2 6-0 here on Sunday.

Vaidehi will look to seal a place in the main draw when she plays the final qualifying match on Monday. She was the only Indian on the day to enter the second round of the qualifiers as the rest of the players suffered defeats.

Hiroko Kuwata of Japan, who was the top-seeded in the qualifiers, went down 2-6 0-6 to Germany’s Sarah Rebecca Sekulic. But Chinese Taipei’s second-seeded player Lee Pei Chi had little trouble warding off India’s Humera Baharmus 6-3 6-3.

The main draw of the $40K tournament will start on Tuesday. India’s Karman Kaur Thandi, Ankita Raina and promising 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic will be seen in action.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 21:00 IST
