Indian Wells: Venus Williams surges, Madison Keys stumbles at Indian Wells

Venus Williams, 38, turned back the clock in the final two sets, dialling up the speed on her first serves and playing stout defence to seal a win that looked unlikely when she was down two breaks in the second set.

Venus Williams (USA) during her second round match as she defeated Petra Kvitova (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Venus Williams will next face Christina Mchale at Indian Wells. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)

Venus Williams staged a spirited comeback to down third seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 7-5 6-4 and reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion threw her arms in the air and let out a roar when Kvitova sent a ball long on match point — the Czech’s 56th unforced error of the day.

Williams tipped her hat to the two-times Wimbledon champion after the hard-fought contest.

“She has been playing so well and you never know what’s going to come off her racket,” Williams said in front of a fawning crowd in her native Southern California.

“I was just happy to have your energy to get pumped up. I just love the battle.”

Another American, Madison Keys, earlier blew a late lead to fall 3-6 6-1 7-5 to German Mona Barthel.

The 17th-seed had the match on her racket serving with a 5-4 lead in the third set but lost three straight games, including her final service game at love, to allow the unseeded Barthel to advance.

Next up for Barthel is a meeting with either Estonian Kaia Kanepi or countrywoman Julia Gorges, who play their second-round match later on Saturday.

Barthel’s compatriot Angelique Kerber was nearly perfect en route to a 6-0 6-2 dismantling of Yulia Putintseva, winning 93 percent of her first service points under sunny skies in the Southern California desert.

The eighth seed will meet red-hot Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva in the third round after the qualifier crushed Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 6-0 earlier in the day.

Czech Karolina Pliskova, Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, and Americans Danielle Collins and Christina McHale were among the other players who prevailed in their second-round matches on Saturday.

