Indian Wells: Prajnesh Gunneswaran juggernaut rolls into third round

Prajnesh Gunneswaran recorded the biggest win of his career after beating World No. 17 Nikoloz Basilashvili in an evenly contested three set encounter at Indian Wells. The Indian came out on top by 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 in the second round match that lasted two hours and 34 minutes. Gunneswaran will take on big serving Ivo Karlovic in the third round in another stiff challenge for the left-hander.

Having first qualified for his maiden ATP Masters 1000 event, he beat Benoit Paire in the first round for his second win over a top-100 player and he has now gone one better to beat a top-20 player for the first time. It is worth noting that Prajnesh played his maiden ATP World Tour tournament just last year and made his first grand slam appearance in January at the Australian Open. Last month he entered the top-100 ranking in the world for the first time to highlight his constant growth.

Against the tricky Georgian who possesses a slow but spin heavy serve while dishing out flat groundstrokes from the back, Gunneswaran had to work extra hard to get the win. Serving for the match in the third set, Prajnesh was broken for the second time in the match and the contest was pushed to a tiebreak.

Flying the Indian flag in Indian Wells 🇮🇳 Gunneswaran defeats No.17 seed Basilashvili to reach round three for the first time#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/fVXDEKdd39 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 10 March 2019

There, Prajnesh maintained his consistency from the back and produced percentage groundstrokes to force Basilashvili into going for the shots and missing. Prajnesh bagged a mini-break early on in the tiebreak and kept the pressure going by holding his serve comfortably. The Indian finally got the chance to seal the match when Basilashvili’s forehand landed into the tramlines. The joy on Prajnesh’s face following the massive win said it all in terms of the magnitude of win for him and Indian tennis.

In the first set, Prajnesh needed just a single break of serve to take the lead in the match. Basilashvili was broken in the fifth game and Gunneswaran consolidated that advantage by fending off break point chances that went the Georgian’s way in the subsequent game. On the first set point chance, on serve, Gunneswaran held to take the opening set in 31 minutes.

In the second set, Prajnesh was broken in the fourth game but roared right back to even the match and keep it on serve at 2-3. In the next few games, both players pushed each other to the hilt with Basilashvili saving two break points in a marathon seventh game. In the tenth game, Gunneswaran saved a break and set point to force the tiebreak.

In sharp contrast to the third set tiebreak and the games before, the second set tiebreak was riddled with mini breaks. Of the 14 points played in the tiebreak, 11 of them were mini breaks with Prajnesh failing to save a third set point chance for Basilashvili.

The third set witnessed both players playing cagey tennis and looking for openings. It resulted in comfortable hold of serves for the most part. In the eight game, however, a flurry of errors handed the break to Prajnesh and presented him with the golden opportunity to close out the match. Basilashvili though took the fight back with Prajnesh producing a nervous service game and the contest going into a decisive tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Basilashvili lost his serve on the third point and Prajnesh held firm throughout to seal the match and progress to the third round.

In contrast to the challenge presented by Basilashvili, 40-year-old Karlovic has a big serve and it is evident from his career aces tally of 13,235 including 20 from his second round win over compatriot Borna Coric.