Indian Wells 2019 Draw: Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios could meet in third round

A day after the WTA draw was made for Indian Wells, it was the turn of the ATP side of things and it sprang up quite a few early tasty clashes none more than a potential third round between World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Acapulco champion Nick Kyrgios. Meanwhile, five-time champion Roger Federer could face compatriot and former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka at the same stage of the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the year.

The possible third round clash between Djokovic and Kyrgios will pit two of the most in-form players on the ATP Tour at the moment. Djokovic is top of the world by a comfortable margin and is competing for the first time since lifting a record seventh Australian Open title. Kyrgios, on the other side, showed his ability to beat the top players last week in Mexico when he beat Rafael Nadal, Wawrinka, John Isner and Alexander Zverev to triumph on Acapulco.

If Kyrgios gets past the winner of Philipp Kohlschreiber/Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round and Djokovic beats a qualifier, the Aussie will also take confidence knowing he ousted Djokovic in Indian Wells two years ago. In fact, Kyrgios has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Djokovic.

Top seed 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is in the top quarter of the draw. His projected @BNPPARIBASOPEN draw (based on ATP Rankings): 🎾 R1: Bye

🎾 R2: Qualifier

🎾 R3: 🇦🇺 (31) Kyrgios

🎾 R4: 🇮🇹 (15) Cecchinato

🎾 QF: 🇦🇹 (7) Thiem

🎾 SF: 🇩🇪 (3) Zverev

🎾 F: 🇪🇸 (2) Nadal pic.twitter.com/ibbRF390Oi — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) 5 March 2019

The winner of Djokovic-Kyrgios could potentially face an equally in-form Gael Monfils. The Frenchman has found his entertaining best recently, reentering the Top 20 this week for the first time since July 2017. Monfils won three three-setters en route to title in Rotterdam in February. Seventh seed Dominic Thiem is the second highest-ranked player in Djokovic’s quarter of the draw.

In the third quarter of the men’s singles draw, Federer and Wawrinka could meet for the 25th time if they advance to the third round. Fourth-seeded Federer may lead the head-to-head with countryman Wawrinka 21-3, but all three of Stan’s wins against Roger have come at a Grand Slam or a Masters 1000 event.

Fourth seed 🇨🇭 @rogerfederer is in the third quarter of the draw. His projected @BNPPARIBASOPEN draw (based on ATP Rankings): 🎾 R1: Bye

🎾 R2: 🇮🇹 Seppi

🎾 R3: 🇭🇺 (29) Fucsovics

🎾 R4: 🇮🇹 (16) Fognini

🎾 QF: 🇯🇵 (6) Nishikori

🎾 SF: 🇪🇸 (2) Nadal

🎾 F: 🇷🇸 (1) Djokovic pic.twitter.com/zXiMytcXpH — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) 5 March 2019

The pair have met thrice at Indian Wells (2011, 2013, 2017), with Federer dropping just one of seven sets. The Swiss beat Wawrinka to claim his fifth trophy here two years ago. Federer, who has a bye, will face Italian Andreas Seppi or German Peter Gojowczyk in the second round, while Wawrinka will clash with a qualifier for the right to play 29th seed Marton Fucsovics.

Also in Federer’s quarter of the draw are four Grand Slam semi-finalists: sixth seed Kei Nishikori, No. 10 seed Marin Cilic, 22nd seed Kyle Edmund and No. 28 seed Lucas Pouille.

Placed in the bottom quarter of the draw, World No. 2 Nadal’s first seeded challenge could come in the form of Diego Schwartzman, against whom he has never lost in six previous meetings. Nadal, who will battle American Jared Donaldson or a qualifier in the first round, could play in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. Other seeded players in his quarter include Isner and Karen Khachanov.

A year ago, Sascha Zverev lost his opening match at Indian Wells. But the third seed, will try to make a deep run this time around. The German may face his older brother, Mischa Zverev — who opens against Martin Klizan — in the second round. The younger Zverev triumphed in their first meeting last year at the Citi Open.

Another third-round blockbuster could await, as Zverev may play Grigor Dimitrov, the 26th seed. Three years ago, Zverev needed two hours and 20 minutes to beat Dimitrov 7-5 in the final set at Indian Wells.

That’s not the only hurdle Zverev might face in his quest for the title. Fifth seed Kevin Anderson is the next highest-ranked player in the quarter, which includes four more 2019 ATP Tour champions: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Marseille), Roberto Bautista Agut (Doha), Alex de Minaur (Sydney) and Laslo Djere (Rio de Janeiro).

Tsitsipas, who triumphed in Marseille and made the final of Dubai as well (where he lost to Federer), could face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in a popcorn all-NextGen second-round battle. Auger-Aliassime is fresh off reaching his first ATP Tour final in Rio de Janeiro, and after starting the year outside of the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings, he’s up to a career-high No. 58.