Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Indian pair of Yuki-Saki wins Bangkok Open Challenger title

Yuki and Saketh, who joined forces last year, made six Challenger finals and won five of them between April and October last year.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri. (File photo)

The top-seeded Indian team of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni came from behind to win the Bangkok Open title, their sixth together on the ATP Challenger Tour, as they beat Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan here on Saturday.

Playing their seventh final together, the Indians beat the Indonesian-Australian combo 2-6 7-6(7) 14-12 in an exciting and close final, that lasted one hour and 50 minutes.

The win on Saturday is likely to give the 28-year-old Yuki his career-high doubles rank of 90 while the big-serving Myneni, 35, should also touch a career-best 74 in the ATP doubles chart.

They will next compete in the Australian Open — the season’s first Grand Slam — where they have been given a wild card entry.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 15:04 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
