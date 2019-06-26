Toggle Menu
Indian Davis Cup team likely to travel to Pakistan after 55 yearshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/indian-davis-cup-team-likely-to-travel-to-pakistan-after-55-years-5801578/

Indian Davis Cup team likely to travel to Pakistan after 55 years

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and in that tie, held in Lahore, India had won 4-0.

An Indian Davis Cup team is likely to travel to Pakistan after 55 years with the national tennis federation AITA hinting that the central government will allow the players to compete against the neighbouring country in September.

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and in that tie, held in Lahore, India had won 4-0.

“We have written to the government and hopefully we will go to Pakistan, that’s the impression we have,” All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told PTI on Wednesday.

Advertising

“It’s not a bilateral series, it’s (like) a World Cup, so the government will allow. I am confident we will go and play in Pakistan. We will announce it in a day or two. Pakistan Federation has mentioned that the tie will be played in Islamabad.”

The winner of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie will move to the World Group Qualifiers.

The last tie between the two nations was played in Mumbai in 2006, which India won 3-2.

Current non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi was part of that team, which also had legendary Leander Paes, Prakash Amritraj and Rohan Bopanna.

Before that, India and Pakistan played at a neutral venue in Malaysia in 1973.

Pakistan is not likely to pose any serious challenge to the Indian team since none of their singles players are even ranked on ATP computer as per the new regulations.

On the other hand, India’s top players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan have created a few upsets on ATP circuit in recent past.

Pakistan, though, have a good competitor in doubles specialist Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi.

Bopanna and Qureshi have played as a team in the past and the Indo-Pak Express had tasted reasonable success.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President, Salim Saifullah has said that they will host India on grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex.

“We are hopeful of earning much-needed revenues for tennis during the live broadcast of the grass court tie as Pakistan and India sporting events garner a lot of interest,” the PTF President said.

He said the PTF was confident that the Indian government would clear its team to play the tie in Islamabad.

“It is after 13 years that Pakistan and India will meet on a tennis court,” he said.

Pakistan until last year was forced to host its Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel to the country because of security concerns.

Advertising
World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

But the scenario changed when Pakistan hosted Uzbekistan, Korea, and Thailand in their previous ties.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC gives Sri Lanka permission to wear second choice ‘lucky yellow jersey’
2 AFC Cup: Minerva Punjab suffer dramatic defeat; heartbreak for Chennaiyin FC
3 World Cup 2019: ‘There is a constant dialogue between Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni and all batsmen to improve’