India to face South Korea on hard court in Davis Cup tie

India's Dhakshineswar Suresh during a practice session ahead of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Netherlands, at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India’s Davis Cup qualifier second round match against South Korea will be played on a hard court in Seoul on September 18 and 19. According to a PTI report, the match will be played at the Olympic Tennis Centre in the South Korean capital.

India and South Korea are closely matched sides – India are currently placed 19th on the Davis Cup standings and South Korea are 16th. Both India and South Korea pulled off major upsets in the first round. South Korea beat 2016 champions Argentina 3-2 in Busan. India, meanwhile, got there with a dramatic 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru in February.