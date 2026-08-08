India to face South Korea on hard court in Davis Cup tie

India’s Davis Cup qualifier second round match against South Korea will be played on a hard court in Seoul on September 18 and 19. According to a PTI report, the match will be played at the Olympic Tennis Centre in the South Korean capital.
India and South Korea are closely matched sides – India are currently placed 19th on the Davis Cup standings and South Korea are 16th. Both India and South Korea pulled off major upsets in the first round. South Korea beat 2016 champions Argentina 3-2 in Busan. India, meanwhile, got there with a dramatic 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru in February.
Dhakshineswar Suresh was the hero, winning both his singles rubbers and partnering Yuki Bhambri to victory in the doubles. He sealed the tie by beating Guy den Ouden 6-4, 7-6(4) in the deciding fifth rubber. His star turn in singles had come after Sumit Nagal, still cagey with an injury after three weeks of rehab, went down in three sets. It is the first time that India are in the second round of the Davis Cup since the current format was introduced in 2019.
India are set to name their team on Monday. This will also be the first tie between India and South Korea in the Davis Cup since 2016. That match was an Asia\Oceania Group I tie in the erstwhile for4mat that was hosted in Chandigarh. India were dominant, with Rohan Bopanna featuring in a rare singles match and Yong-Kyu Lim preventing an Indian whitewash with a gritty win over Ramkumar Ramanathan. India won the tie 4-1.
The second round will therefore be a winner-takes-all contest for a place in the Davis Cup Final 8. The winning team will advance to the Final 8 in November. Korea have made it to the 16-team Davis Cup Finals in 2022 and 2023.
India have finished as Davis Cup runners-up three times, in 1966, 1974 and 1987.