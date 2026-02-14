‘Someone who lost to the world No. 500’: After Davis Cup loss to India, bitter feud erupts in Dutch tennis

The 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers may have been one of the greatest moments for India in their tennis history but for the Dutch, it seems to have exposed some fissures between the players themselves. The Netherlands had travelled to India without their top two players Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van de Zandschulp. Griekspoor had been vocally critical about the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association (KNLTB) and had refused to join the Netherlands team for the tie.

Jesper De Jong, who led the team in the absence of Griekspoor and Van de Zandschulp and lost the decisive singles tie to Dhakshineswar Suresh, said on the sidelines of the ongoing Rotterdam 500 event that Griekspoor had “embarassed” the country. “You read that we played with a weakened team. I felt it was disrespectful. You shouldn’t embarrass your country,” he said.