‘Someone who lost to the world No. 500’: After Davis Cup loss to India, bitter feud erupts in Dutch tennis

Jesper De Jong said that Tallon Griekspoor had disrespected the country by refusing to travel to India while the latter chided him for losing to Dhakshineswar Suresh.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 14, 2026 04:54 PM IST
Griekspoor had been vocally critical about the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association (KNLTB) and had refused to join the Netherlands team for the tie. (Photo: ATP Tour)Griekspoor had been vocally critical about the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association (KNLTB) and had refused to join the Netherlands team for the tie. (Photo: ATP Tour)
Make us preferred source on Google

The 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers may have been one of the greatest moments for India in their tennis history but for the Dutch, it seems to have exposed some fissures between the players themselves. The Netherlands had travelled to India without their top two players Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van de Zandschulp. Griekspoor had been vocally critical about the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association (KNLTB) and had refused to join the Netherlands team for the tie.

Jesper De Jong, who led the team in the absence of Griekspoor and Van de Zandschulp and lost the decisive singles tie to Dhakshineswar Suresh, said on the sidelines of the ongoing Rotterdam 500 event that Griekspoor had “embarassed” the country. “You read that we played with a weakened team. I felt it was disrespectful. You shouldn’t embarrass your country,” he said.

“I don’t speak to Tallon anyway. If someone treats his teammates like that, I don’t need to give them a hug.”

De Jong said that while things need to improve, it wasn’t so bad that Griekspoor needed to refuse to play in the tie. “Does he stand for Dutch tennis? I think I was there, and I was in the Netherlands with the others who were there for Dutch tennis. I’m certainly not pro-KNLTB; I also see things that are going wrong and need to be improved. But we were in the Davis Cup final just over a year ago, so are things that bad then? You shouldn’t overstate it,” he said.

Griekspoor didn’t mince his words while responding to De Jong. “He says I’m disrespecting the country, which is a bit rich coming from someone who lost to the world No. 500,” he is quoted as saying by Dutch website Nos. Suresh had been ranked 465 in the world at the time that he beat De Jong.  “I’m not going to waste time and energy on people who are of no use to me, and that includes him.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
In a media release, Kumble stated that it would not have been out of place to say that their contributions had shaped Karnataka cricket just as Karnataka cricket had shaped their careersKarnataka stars — all men
KSCA renames two stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Dravid, Kumble and Rangaswamy
Advertisement
Best of Express
On ties with India, BNP's Tarique Rahman says 'will keep interest of Bangladesh first'
Bangladesh election results 2026, Bangladesh,
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
Ranveer Singh
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story
Archana Parmeet relationship
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News