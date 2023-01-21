scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

India’s N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reach 2nd round of Australian Open

N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will now face the French pair of Jeremy Chady and Fabrice Martin in the second round.

N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
India’s N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reach 2nd round of Australian Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan defeated fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4 to reach 2nd round of 2023 Australian Open.

This is the only men’s doubles team featuring at least one Indian to have made it to the second round.

They will now face the French pair of Jeremy Chady and Fabrice Martin in the second round.

The Tamil Nadu-born duo finished runners-up at the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra this year where they were beaten by fourth-seeded duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Jeevan has had a fair amount of success alongside Rohan Bopanna and later Vishnu Vardhan. But it is his childhood buddy with whom Jeevan has found success.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

“We’ve been good friends since school, there’s a lot of respect for each other, and between families too. We stick together in bad times to make the good moments happen. It’s fantastic to play with him,” Jeevan says.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 11:53 IST
Next Story

‘The world is more cruel to immigrants than it used to be’: Abdulrazak Gurnah at JLF 2023

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 21: Latest News
close