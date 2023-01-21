India’s N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reach 2nd round of Australian Open

Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan defeated fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4 to reach 2nd round of 2023 Australian Open.

JEEVAN / BALA STUN FRENCH OPEN FINALISTS! Indian Doubles Dream going strong as our team stunned No. 5 seeds Austin Krajicek / Ivan Dodig 7-6 2-6 6-4 to move into R2. Austin was the doubles partner of Jeevan in 2018 and played against I Dodig at the ATP Chengdu Open final! pic.twitter.com/WOyx00LyxS — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 21, 2023

This is the only men’s doubles team featuring at least one Indian to have made it to the second round.

They will now face the French pair of Jeremy Chady and Fabrice Martin in the second round.

The Tamil Nadu-born duo finished runners-up at the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra this year where they were beaten by fourth-seeded duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Jeevan has had a fair amount of success alongside Rohan Bopanna and later Vishnu Vardhan. But it is his childhood buddy with whom Jeevan has found success.

“We’ve been good friends since school, there’s a lot of respect for each other, and between families too. We stick together in bad times to make the good moments happen. It’s fantastic to play with him,” Jeevan says.