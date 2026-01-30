IND vs NZ 5th T20 Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast & Updates

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: India face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It will be the final match for both sides before they embark on their respective campaigns in the 2026 T20 World Cup. India in particular will be particularly interested in how home favourite Sanju Samson does.

This series was the first one in which Samson played as India’s proper first choice opener, with the wicketkeeper-batter earmarked for that role in the T20 World Cup as well. However, Samson hasn’t really replied that faith with runs. Samson has scored just 40 runs in four innings. There are increasing calls for him to be replaced by Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. Kishan has been given a second chance in international cricket and is among the reserves in this squad but he has impressed whenever he has been given a chance in this series.