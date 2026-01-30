IND vs NZ 5th T20 Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast & Updates

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: India face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It will be the final match for both sides before they embark on their respective campaigns in the 2026 T20 World Cup. India in particular will be particularly interested in how home favourite Sanju Samson does.
This series was the first one in which Samson played as India’s proper first choice opener, with the wicketkeeper-batter earmarked for that role in the T20 World Cup as well. However, Samson hasn’t really replied that faith with runs. Samson has scored just 40 runs in four innings. There are increasing calls for him to be replaced by Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. Kishan has been given a second chance in international cricket and is among the reserves in this squad but he has impressed whenever he has been given a chance in this series.
The playing surface of the Greenfield International Stadium has been a mixed bag in the four men’s T20Is that have been played here thus far. India won the last two T20Is played here. The first was against Australia in which they piled up a big total and defended it and the second was against South Africa before that, in which they bowledmout the opposition for 106 and won. However, this series has consistently featured belters across grounds in the country and it would be a bit of a surprise if we don’t get similar conditions in Thiruvananthapuram as well.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature on Saturday will hover around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius over the course of the match. There is forecast for rain next week in Kerala’s state capital but it is highly unlikely for any showers to appear during the match. However, humidity will be a factor for both sides to deal with, and the dew that accompanies it.