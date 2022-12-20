‘In prison you are a nobody. You are only a number’, says Boris Becker in first interview since leaving UK prison

Former six time grand slam winner Boris Becker has given his first interview since leaving the UK prison after two and a half years following concealing £2.5m of assets to avoid paying debts after he had been declared bankrupt.

“In prison you are a nobody,” Becker said on German TV, speaking about his time as an inmate. “You are only a number. Mine was A2923EV. I wasn’t called Boris, I was a number. And nobody gives a shit who you are.”

Becker, who was sent to Wandsworth prison in London, mentioned that the food within the facility was bad and leisure activities far and few in between.

“I believe I rediscovered the human in me, the person I once was,” the former Tennis player further told interviewer Steven Gätjen. “I’ve learnt a hard lesson. A very expensive one. A very painful one. But the whole thing has taught me something very important and worthwhile. And some things happen for a good reason.”

Asked about his excitement to be finally leaving the prison and coming home last Thursday, Becker said: “From six o’clock that morning I sat on the edge of my bed, and hoped that the cell door would open. They came to get me at 7.30am, unlocked the door and asked: ‘Are you ready?’ I said: ‘Let’s go!’ I had already packed everything beforehand.”

German publication BILD had reported that Becker within the prison was assistant to the fitness coach in helping the other inmates keep their body in shape.

The full interview of the 55-year-old will be broadcasted on Tuesday, 8.15pm local time.