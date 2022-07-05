scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

I’m in the semi-finals but still have nappies to change: Tatjana Maria

Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier played only the third all-German Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era.

By: Reuters |
Updated: July 5, 2022 11:48:11 pm
(Photo: Wimbledon/Twitter)

German Tatjana Maria said it was crazy to be in her first Grand Slam semi-final at the 47th attempt but that being a mum was still her proudest achievement.

Maria, 34, came from a set down to edge her young compatriot Jule Niemeier, 22, in Tuesday’s quarter-final at Wimbledon. Before this tournament, Maria had only once gone beyond the second round of a major in her 15-year career.

She missed three Grand Slams last year due to the birth of her second daughter Cecilia and was ranked outside the top 250 as recently as March. But on Tuesday, watched by her first daughter Charlotte, Maria became the sixth woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semis after her 34th birthday.

“I think for me that’s the most important in my life, to be a mum of my two kids. Nothing will change this,” she told a news conference, still with the smile on her face from when she left Court One.

“I’m here, yeah, I’m in the semi-final of Wimbledon, it’s crazy, but I’m still a mum. After this I will go out over there and I will see my kids and I will do the same thing that I do every single day.

“I will change her Pampers, I mean, everything normal. I try to keep normal as much as possible, because what makes me the proudest is to be a mum.”

Maria has a knack for confounding expectations, having first broken into the top 50 in the world rankings following the birth of her first daughter.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I reached the top 50 with Charlotte, and now I’m back with my second child. Still everybody was doubting,” she said.

“It’s a little bit of my life to show everybody that I’m still here and I’m a fighter, and I keep going and I keep dreaming. That’s what I want to show my kids.”

She will play either her friend Ons Jabeur, the third-seeded Tunisian, or 66th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova in the last four. Although Niemeier’s impressive run came to an end, she will not forget her debut in the main draw at Wimbledon in a hurry having seen off players like Anett Kontaveit, Lesia Tsurenko and Heather Watson on her march to the last eight. It shows German tennis is in a strong place with the youngster breaking into the top 100 this year.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...Premium
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...Premium
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
More Premium Stories >>

“I think it was a great match from both of us. (It was a) tough one today, but Tatjana just played really good in the right moments,” Niemeier said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 05: Latest News