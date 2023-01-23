‘I’ll be doing everything I can do get back to my best’: Nick Kyrgios after a successful knee surgery

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios continues to be in news even if he is off the court. The 27-year-old from Australia took to social media on Monday and shared his picture after a successfull knee surgery with a caption that says, ” Surgery complete ✅ I’ll be doing everything I can do get back to my best. to the real ones checking in and sending the vibes…. I love you ❤️.”

Kyrgios had pulled out of the Australian Open on January 16 — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needed arthroscopic surgery.

Kyrgios was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year in singles and teamed with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to claim the men’s doubles championship at the 2022 Australian Open.

Kyrgios was considered the host country’s strongest chance to win a title at Melbourne Park this year; no man from Australia has won the singles trophy there since 1976.

“Just bad timing. But that’s life,” said a downcast Kyrgios, who occasionally lowered his head or covered his face with a hand during a news conference at Melbourne Park alongside his physical therapist, Will Maher. “Injury is a part of the sport.”

Kyrgios announced his withdrawal on Day 1 of action at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

“I’m just exhausted from everything. Obviously pretty brutal,” Kyrgios said of the decision to sit out. “One of the most important tournaments of my career. Hasn’t been easy at all.”