Iga Swiatek’s 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon’s 3rd Round

July 2, 2022 10:29:24 pm
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.
Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.
Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.
A quite remarkable unbeaten run comes to an end
What a ride it was, @iga_swiatek 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LIAh1kXf4t
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022
Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.
Best of Express Premium
This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-