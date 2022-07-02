scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Iga Swiatek’s 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon’s 3rd Round

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

By: AP |
July 2, 2022 10:29:24 pm
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.

Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 02: Latest News