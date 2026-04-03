Iga Swiatek trains with Rafael Nadal at his academy ahead of clay court season: ‘He’s the person I can turn to’

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has revealed that Rafael Nadal remains a key source of guidance in her career, as she trained at his academy ahead of the clay-court season.

Swiatek, who is preparing for the upcoming Stuttgart Open starting April 13, was seen practising at Nadal’s academy with the 22-time Grand Slam champion by her side. The Pole said the Spaniard has always been approachable and willing to offer advice when needed.

“You know, Rafa is my idol and basically the only person I watched play tennis as a child. He was also kind enough to talk to me several times during his career and give me tips. He’s the person I can turn to if I need help or have a problem. Having someone so experienced – the best, the GOAT, in fact – is obviously a fantastic opportunity, and I’ll take advantage of it if I can,” Swiatek told Sport.pl.