Iga Swiatek trains with Rafael Nadal at his academy ahead of clay court season: ‘He’s the person I can turn to’

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Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has revealed that Rafael Nadal remains a key source of guidance in her career, as she trained at his academy ahead of the clay-court season.
Swiatek, who is preparing for the upcoming Stuttgart Open starting April 13, was seen practising at Nadal’s academy with the 22-time Grand Slam champion by her side. The Pole said the Spaniard has always been approachable and willing to offer advice when needed.
“You know, Rafa is my idol and basically the only person I watched play tennis as a child. He was also kind enough to talk to me several times during his career and give me tips. He’s the person I can turn to if I need help or have a problem. Having someone so experienced – the best, the GOAT, in fact – is obviously a fantastic opportunity, and I’ll take advantage of it if I can,” Swiatek told Sport.pl.
She added that while Nadal has always been approachable, she would prefer to keep the details of their interactions private.
“Rafa is very open. He’s a great guy. Just having his number and being able to contact him is a huge honour. But honestly, whether he helped me or not, I’d like to keep it between us, because he’s part of this story. I wouldn’t want to put him in an awkward position,” she added.
Nadal took to social media to welcome Swiatek to her academy.
“Welcome back to the @rnadalacademy! Enjoy your time here! We hope you feel at home,” Nadal wrote on X..
👋🏼 @iga_swiatek 😀
Welcome back to the @rnadalacademy!
Enjoy your time here! We hope you feel at home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/aj7JsFILdd
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 2, 2026
The 24-year-old recently made a coaching change, parting ways with Wim Fissette and bringing in Francisco Roig, who had worked closely with Nadal during his career. The move has drawn praise from six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker.
“Love Rafa, the best there ever was, certainly on clay! Also, respect Francisco Roig! I have met him many times and love talking tennis with him. Good choice Iga!!!” Becker wrote on X.
Love Rafa , the best there ever was certainly on clay !
Also respect Francisco Roig !
I have met him many times and love talking tennis 🎾 with him!
Good choice IGA !!! https://t.co/jTGLLZiAfP
— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) April 2, 2026
Swiatek also addressed her split with Fissette, saying it was a carefully considered decision rather than a reaction to a single result.
“This is between us. I don’t want to go into details. It’s definitely not something someone like me decides to do after one failure. I wouldn’t make such a decision lightly.”
“I felt it was simply time for a change. Yes, it wasn’t a decision made in Miami — it was a longer process during which I carefully considered everything,” the 24-year-old said.