‘I’ve decided to take a different path’: Iga Swiatek splits with coach after shock Miami Masters exit

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek announced the end of her coaching partnership with Wim Fissette following a disappointing early exit at the Miami Open, signalling a fresh chapter in her career after a challenging start to the 2026 season.
Fissette, who joined Swiatek’s team in October 2024, played a key role during a period of notable success. Under his guidance, the Polish star captured her maiden Wimbledon title in 2025, and also added WTA titles in Seoul and Cincinnati.
Despite those highs, the partnership struggled to maintain momentum into 2026. Swiatek has yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals in any of the four tournaments she has played this season, a dip in form that culminated in a shock second-round defeat at the Miami Open,where she was beaten by compatriot Magda Linette, currently ranked world number 50. The loss was particularly striking as it ended a remarkable streak – Swiatek had not lost her opening match in a WTA event for 74 consecutive tournaments when receiving a first-round bye.
Reflecting on the defeat and her recent performances, the 24-year-old expressed a mix of disappointment and introspection. In a message shared on social media, she acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment while emphasising the lessons learned.
“Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court, of course,” she said on Instagram on Monday.
“I’ve also learned a lot of important lessons, and I think that’s very human. That being said, after many months of working together with my coach, Wim Fissette, I’ve decided to take a different path.”
Fissette, a highly respected figure in tennis coaching, has previously worked with multiple Grand Slam champions, including Kim Clijsters, Angelique Kerber, and Naomi Osaka. He also shared a thoughtful farewell, highlighting both the achievements and ambitions of their collaboration.
“We both wanted and worked for more, but shared important moments and lessons,” he said, recalling their journey from their first meeting in 2018 to winning Wimbledon together years later.
Swiatek had turned to Fissette after ending a successful three-year partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski, during which she won four Grand Slam titles. Now ranked third in the world, she faces a pivotal moment as she searches for a new coach and aims to rediscover the form that made her one of the sport’s most formidable competitors.