‘I’ve decided to take a different path’: Iga Swiatek splits with coach after shock Miami Masters exit

Iga Swiatek reacts during her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek announced the end of her coaching partnership with Wim Fissette following a disappointing early exit at the Miami Open, signalling a fresh chapter in her career after a challenging start to the 2026 season.

Fissette, who joined Swiatek’s team in October 2024, played a key role during a period of notable success. Under his guidance, the Polish star captured her maiden Wimbledon title in 2025, and also added WTA titles in Seoul and Cincinnati.

Despite those highs, the partnership struggled to maintain momentum into 2026. Swiatek has yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals in any of the four tournaments she has played this season, a dip in form that culminated in a shock second-round defeat at the Miami Open,where she was beaten by compatriot Magda Linette, currently ranked world number 50. The loss was particularly striking as it ended a remarkable streak – Swiatek had not lost her opening match in a WTA event for 74 consecutive tournaments when receiving a first-round bye.