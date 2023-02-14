scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Iga Swiatek accepts she can’t always be perfect ahead of Doha defence

The 21-year-old was hot favourite to win the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne but crashed to a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek, Iga Swiatek Qatar Open, Iga Swiatek TennisIga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier at the 2022 U.S. Open. (Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

World number one Iga Swiatek said she is trying to keep herself grounded and accepts that she cannot be perfect all the time following her fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, as the Pole prepares to defend her Qatar Open title this week.

The 21-year-old was hot favourite to win the year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne but crashed to a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

“I really wanted to focus on getting my expectations lower and not expect from myself that I’m going to play perfectly all the time,” she told reporters.

Swiatek went on a 37-match winning run last year, and won the French and U.S. Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

“Last season was so strange that it can mess with your head a little bit. I wanted to get both feet on the ground, focus on hard work and what I have to do on court,” Swiatek said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I was really happy because we did, I’d say it was like the last part of pre-season. Our practice was intense and the volume was big. I feel I could really focus on the technical stuff and just improve as a player.”

Swiatek said she was not approaching the Qatar Open as a defending champion.

Advertisement

“I want to start this tournament as any other player, and we all do that and start from the same spot,” Swiatek said.

“There’s so many matches to win, so many obstacles to overcome that I want to be focused just on the next step.”

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
Next Story

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10th, 12th admit card; how to download

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close