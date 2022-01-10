I’d much rather he didn’t play: Nadal jokes, tennis world reacts to Djokovic’s release from detention

After Novak Djokovic being released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to revive his bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title at the January 17-30 Australian Open, the tennis world shared their thoughts and opinions about the whole situation.

DJOKOVIC’S FORMER MENTOR NIKI PILIC

“This whole ordeal was unnecessary. He was given the green light by Tennis Australia and doctors to play in the tournament and that’s when politics came in. If they revoked his visa now, I believe it would reflect poorly on Australia.

“Winning the Australian Open under the best circumstances is difficult, but Novak is a champion. I can’t say what his chances are after what he has endured, but I am sure he will be happy to just be on the court and start preparing for the tournament.”

RAFA NADAL, 20 TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

“On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play,” Nadal said, laughing along with interviewer. (File) “On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play,” Nadal said, laughing along with interviewer. (File)

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way. I wish him the best of luck,” Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero on Monday.

“On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play,” Nadal said, laughing along with interviewer. “It’s sports, many interests move around it, on a general level, at an economic, advertising level. Everything is much better when the best can be playing,” he added.

FORMER AUSTRALIAN PM KEVIN RUDD

“(Scott) Morrison just lost his case against #Djokovic. Total incompetence! Like on everything else. If they seriously didn’t want him, why on earth did they give him a visa to fly here? This was conceived as one giant distraction strategy when out in the real world people can’t get tested.”

Morrison just lost his case against #Djokovic. Total incompetence! Like on everything else. If they seriously didn’t want him,why on earth did they give him a visa to fly here? This was conceived as one giant distraction strategy when out in the real world people can’t get tested — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) January 10, 2022

FORMER AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAUL MCNAMEE

“Djokovic has had his day in court, with all the evidence presented, and comprehensively won … let’s respect the court’s decision and move to the other court where sport is played.”

Novak Djokovic has had his day in court, with all the evidence presented, and comprehensively won … let’s respect the court’s decision and move to the other court where sport is played — 🎗️ Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) January 10, 2022

FORMER INDIAN PRO SOMDEV DEVVARMAN

“Novak vs the world. We’ve seen that before. This is different. If he ends up defending his title and getting to 21 slams, it’ll be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told.”

Novak vs the world. We’ve seen that before. This is different. READ | Court clears Novak Djokovic to play in Australian Open If he ends up defending his title and getting to 21 slams, it’ll be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 10, 2022

AMERICAN WORLD NUMBER 24 JOHN ISNER

“Only thing left to do is win the trophy again and leave town never to return …”

Only thing left to do is win the trophy again and leave town never to return, a la CM Punk. — John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 10, 2022

SPANISH PLAYER FELICIANO LOPEZ

“Judge Kelly solving the mess-disaster-absurdity that other parties involved have created. Tennis wins #AO2022.”