Thursday, June 30, 2022
‘I don’t have any rackets’: Ugo Humbert forgets to bring his rackets to Wimbledon match

By: Reuters |
June 30, 2022 8:31:15 am
Ugo Humbert, WimbledonNorway's Casper Ruud plays sits in his chair between games during a second round men's singles match against France's Ugo Humbert on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Ugo Humbert had 90 minutes to fill before his delayed Wimbledon match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but it still wasn’t enough to pack properly as he turned up at Number Two Court missing a vital piece of equipment – a tennis racket.

The Frenchman had been forced to wait to face the third seed due to rain but as the umpire called the players to begin their knock-up, despite coming on court carrying a massive red bag, the 24-year-old sheepishly admitted: “I don’t have any rackets – sorry for that.”

Humbert’s embarrassment did not last long as somebody appeared within a couple of minutes clutching three rackets.

Perhaps the confusion impacted his concentration as he lost the first set before coming back strongly to win the second-round match 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4.

