‘I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career’: Sania Mirza in tears during her final address

Sania Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — lost her last Grand Slam final on Friday as the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India’s Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza’s last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.

Expressing her emotions after losing the final, she said, “I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18 year old.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great final amongst you all, and it’s Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. And I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza’s shot into the net on set point.