Saturday, March 27, 2021
I am hopeful players recognize the importance of standing together: Djokovic backs Pospisil

Several other top players such as Milos Raonic, Ivo Karlovic, John Isner, Steve Johnson and Rajeev Ram have also voiced their support to Vasek Pospisil.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 27, 2021 9:35:46 am
Djokovic, Vasek PospisilNovak Djokovic said: Players on tour would agree that he is an individual of the highest integrity who cares about the well being of his fellow competitors.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has backed Canadian player Vasek Pospisil, who was involved in an incident at the Miami Open that occurred on Wednesday. The World No.1, who is a partner with Pospisil in the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) took to Twitter on Saturday to voice his appreciation, along with several other top pros such as Milos Raonic, Ivo Karlovic, John Isner, Steve Johnson and Rajeev Ram.

Pospisil apologised for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been “screaming” at him in a meeting on Tuesday for “trying to unite the players”.

“For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. Why am I supporting this?” he said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas, threatening to sue the ATP if he was defaulted.

“Concerning matters at hand, I am not in Miami,” Djokovic wrote. “However Vasek Pospišil is my good friend and I empathize with him wholeheartedly. Players on tour would agree that he is an individual of the highest integrity who cares about the well being of his fellow competitors. I am hopeful players recognize the importance of standing together.

