From 168 to 13: How Rafael Nadal’s advice helped Rafael Jodar’s stunning rise

As Rafael Jodar took on his Madrid mate Martin Landaluce at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah last year, another Spaniard watched intently from the stands. Rafael Nadal, retired in 2022, later spent time with the up-and-coming duo and had special advice for Jodar.

“He (Nadal) told me to try not to play too many tournaments, because I think there are players who try to play every week, and it’s not good for your health,” Jodar said to Tennis Channel. Nadal perhaps knew what he was saying. After all, who knows the tour’s grind and toll it can have on the body better than the 22-time Major winner?

“If you want to be a good player, you have to be on tour for a long time. That’s one of the tips he gave me.”

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Jodar, 19, took his idol’s advice seriously and only turned pro in January 2026 after “deep reflection”. He has since risen from world number 168 to 13th; he is on track to break Boris Becker’s 41-year-old record for the fastest rise from outside the top 100 to the top 10. Becker made the leap in 210 days; the teenager, already Spain’s second-highest-ranked player behind Carlos Alcaraz, is closing in on the top 10 just over seven months after entering the top 100.

Cincy madness✌️ Rafael Jodar rallies from double break down in the third to defeat Shapovalov 7-5 4-6 7-5! #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/9vk9qgqTVh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 16, 2026

During this period, Jodar has claimed his maiden ATP title on Marrakech’s clay and reached a hardcourt final in Washington. He reached the French Open quarter-final and has made one semi-final and two quarter-final appearances at Masters 1000 tournaments.

He now heads to Flushing Meadows, where he already has wonderful memories to look back upon, having won the US Open Junior Championships two years ago. He staved off eight of 11 break points in the final, rebounding from a break down in the deciding set to topple top seed Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

Jodar has earned praise from contemporaries and legends alike for his gameplay and near-unprecedented ascent. Alcaraz has referred to him as an “outstanding player”; Jannik Sinner wrote “What a player” on the camera lens after beating the youngster at the Madrid Open. Becker loves his “composure and maturity”, and has said that “Spain is lucky to have another diamond in his arsenal”.

Roger Federer singled out Jodar and Brazilian João Fonseca as the players he most enjoys watching on the circuit. “I like Rafael Jodar; his rise has been incredible. I wouldn’t have imagined it a few months ago, and I think nobody imagined it either. So, I think it’s amazing how he manages to maintain his level,” the Swiss great told ESPN Brasil.

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Jodar has done enough to earn the affectionate nickname reserved for Federer’s friend-adversary. He has been deemed the ‘new Rafa’ by fans and is working hard to live up to that lofty expectation.

First #Wimbledon. First Wimbledon win ✅ Rafael Jodar goes through to the second round on his Championships debut, defeating Felix Gill 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/U2hqznWy10 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2026

“Spain has been a country with many great players. Rafa Nadal is the benchmark because he has reached the very top. He is no longer just a benchmark for Spanish tennis, but for world sport. I feel very proud to share those traits and many of the characteristics on the court,” Jodar said in an interview with Spanish radio network Cadena SER.

Though 20 years younger than Nadal, Jodar was not named after the left-handed heartthrob. He shares his name with his grandfather as well as his father – the latter a high school physical education teacher who learned tennis to be able to coach his son. “My dad, he has been my biggest support my whole life. He wants the best for me, so that’s why he always takes care of me in the best way possible,” Rafa Jodar junior told the ATP Tour website.

The red-hot right-hander will take on Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in the US Open first round and is in the same half of the men’s singles draw as top seed Alexander Zverev and No. 3 Félix Auger-Aliassime. If he does go deep, Alcaraz might await in the final. Jodar has a long way to go before he can match up to the six-time Major winner, but has most of the ingredients that make Sincaraz who they are: agility on both court ends, powerful returns of serve and explosive shotmaking.

Number Plate

221: Days it took for Rafael Jodar to reach his career-best 11th rank after turning pro