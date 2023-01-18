scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

How Coco Gauff took up boxing to get better at tennis

Gauff is set to face Emma Radacanu in her second-round match at the Australian Open. In her pre-season, she said she took up different sports in an effort to make training a fun experience and go back to her roots.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Listen to this article
How Coco Gauff took up boxing to get better at tennis
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Coco Gauff, the seventh seed at the Australian Open took up boxing in pre-season as an effective way of improving her cardio after finding out that her heart rate didn’t stay high for long.

Gauff in her column, said that she was initially worried about going to a gym because even though she had met Mike Tyson, her boxing skills were not very good.

“The pre-season training was in a proper gym where there were professional fighters training and whenever they would come to watch I was talking really loudly – like, ‘yeah, my tennis tournament’ – so they knew I wasn’t a fighter,” wrote Gauff in her column for BBC. “I didn’t want them to think this girl is trash and is going to get whooped! I wanted them to know this is not what I do,” she added.

Gauff is set to face Emma Radacanu in her second-round match at the Australian Open. In her pre-season, she said she took up different sports in an effort to make training a fun experience and go back to her roots. As a young and upcoming tennis player, Gauff would often be playing basketball and would take part in gymnastics and track programmes as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

“My fitness coach Stephane is trying to find extra ways to get me tired and do extra cardio because my heart rate doesn’t stay high for long. Hopefully I will be in the game for another 20 years and so you have to make it fun and change it up,” wrote Gauff

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Taking up other sports for her fitness has also meant that the American has started to swim. “As well as boxing, I did some swimming. For me, swimming is one of those things which gets me the most tired. I can run forever and do a lot of things forever, but swimming I feel like I’m done after two laps,” wrote Gauff.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 11:05 IST
Next Story

Horoscope January 19, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 18: Latest News
close