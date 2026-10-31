How can Novak Djokovic still qualify for ATP Finals 2026? Scenarios explained

When Novak Djokovic stepped out at the Swiss Indoors, he had a shot at history. Playing Roger Federer’s hometown tournament for the first time since 2011, he would have equalled the Swiss icon’s 103 career titles had he gone all the way. Fate had other plans, however.

Djokovic suffered a shock defeat to 47th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 16. The 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss was his first against the 36-year-old in nine meetings.

“It hurts that I lost, you know, he just played amazing tennis,” Djokovic said after the match. “Maybe there were one or two points where I could have been more aggressive, but all credit goes to him. I don’t remember playing against someone who was this aggressive and this precise. He went with two first serves, and it was just one of those matches.”