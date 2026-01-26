‘Hope it’s less gross than I think’: Jessica Pegula knocks out reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys as friendly bet steals the show

Had the result gone the other way, Pegula would have been the one paying up (AP Photo)

A friendly wager over apple pie topped with melted cheddar cheese proved to be motivation enough for Jessica Pegula than defending champion status for Madison Keys at the Australian Open on Monday.

Pegula defeated her close friend and podcast co-host 6-3 6-4 in an all-American fourth-round clash on Rod Laver Arena, ending Keys’ title defence in just 78 minutes and settling a light-hearted bet that had been brewing off court.

The match began with the high-velocity hitting both are known for. Keys, the defending champion, played with the aggressive freedom that had won her the title the year prior. While Keys struck 26 winners – 12 more than Pegula – her challenge unravelled under the weight of 28 unforced errors. Pegula’s cleaner shot selection and consistency helped her secure a quarter-final against compatriot Amanda Anisimova.