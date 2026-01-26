‘Hope it’s less gross than I think’: Jessica Pegula knocks out reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys as friendly bet steals the show

Jessica Pegula defeated her close friend and podcast co-host 6-3 6-4 in an all-American fourth-round clash on Rod Laver Arena, ending Madison Keys’ title defence in just 78 minutes and settling a light-hearted bet that had been brewing off court.

Had the result gone the other way, Pegula would have been the one paying up (AP Photo)Had the result gone the other way, Pegula would have been the one paying up (AP Photo)

A friendly wager over apple pie topped with melted cheddar cheese proved to be motivation enough for Jessica Pegula than defending champion status for Madison Keys at the Australian Open on Monday.

The match began with the high-velocity hitting both are known for. Keys, the defending champion, played with the aggressive freedom that had won her the title the year prior. While Keys struck 26 winners – 12 more than Pegula – her challenge unravelled under the weight of 28 unforced errors. Pegula’s cleaner shot selection and consistency helped her secure a quarter-final against compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

Pegula’s win also meant Keys must now sample a Pegula family Thanksgiving tradition – apple pie topped with melted cheddar cheese – a delicacy Keys had previously vowed never to try.

“In the US, we have Thanksgiving, and I don’t know why – my grandparents are Canadian – but this is something my mum always did,” Pegula said in her on-court interview. “Tell me if this is weird or if it’s real. They would melt cheddar cheese on their apple pie.”

Keys conceded defeat to both the scoreboard and the wager. “A bet is a bet, so I’ll do it,” she said later. “I hope it’s less gross than I think it’s going to be.”

Had the result gone the other way, Pegula would have been the one paying up – by wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, complete with a Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift crossover. Pegula, whose billionaire parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, admitted the prospect was strong motivation.

“She wanted me to wear a [Travis] Kelce slash Taylor Swift Chiefs jersey,” Pegula said. “Honestly, I had a lot of motivation today not to wear that.”

After sealing the win, Pegula scribbled “no Chiefs jersey today” on a courtside camera lens before the two friends were spotted laughing together in the locker room.

Despite her exit, Keys reflected positively on her campaign. “Coming back as defending champion brings a lot of pressure and nerves,” she said. “I’m really proud of how I handled it.”

 

