Hong Kong WTA event postponed as Victoria Park reserved for protests

The WTA Hong Kong Open women’s tennis tournament has been postponed due to widespread pro-democracy protests happening in the country for a few months now, the organisers said on Friday.

Scheduled to be held from October 5-13 on outdoor hard courts at Victoria Park, the organisers cited ‘present situation’ and postponed the event but dates have not been finalised yet.

“In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open,” a Hong Kong Tennis Association statement said. “We strive to maintain a high standard of the event for all participants, players and the fans in particular.”

“However, after extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time,” it added.

The Hong Kong Open is played at Victoria Park, which happens to be one of the main gathering points for the mass protests. Millions have taken part in demonstrations that started more than three months ago over the erosion of freedoms under Beijing’s rule.

Anti-government protests that have roiled Hong Kong for more than three months spread to the sports field on Tuesday, as many local fans defied Chinese law to boo the country’s national anthem ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Iran.

Weeks of protests over a now withdrawn extradition bill have evolved into a broader backlash against the government and greater calls for democracy.