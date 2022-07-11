scorecardresearch
“He’s a bit of God, I’m not gonna lie,”: Nick Kyrgios hails Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon final

The Australian was all praise for his Serbian competitor who claimed his 21st grand slam title on Sunday.

July 11, 2022 10:44:17 am
Nick Kyrgios (left) greets Novak Djokovic after their Wimbledon final. (Twitter/Wimbledon)

Novak Djokovic led a successful defense of his Wimbledon title in the most attacking ways possible, as he beat first time finalist Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3), to claim his seventh grand slam on the grass court.

“He’s a bit of God, I’m not gonna lie,” Kyrgios said in the post match press conference.

“I thought I played well. It’s been an amazing couple of weeks for me personally. Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I’ll be here again, but I don’t know about that.”

After a pulsating final and a busy couple of weeks, the 27-year old said he and his team deserved a vacation an joked that he wasn’t hungry for more after this campaign.

“Absolutely not, I’m so tired, honestly,” he said.
“Myself and my team, I think we are all exhausted. We have played so much tennis. I definitely need a well-earned vacation after this one. I’m just really happy with this result, it’s the best in my career – so hopefully I can be here again, but I don’t know about that.”

“Obviously, thanks to all the ball kids, umpires – I know me and you have a tough relationship, but I thought I’d thank you for putting up with it, and the crowd, it’s been an amazing couple of weeks for me personally.”

World number 1 Novak Djokovic too had words of praise for his opponent.

“Nick, you’ll be back,” Djokovic said. “I never thought I’d say so many nice things about you considering the relationship. Okay it’s officially a bromance.”

Sue Barker then mentioned the social media exchange of the two players and how their friendship before the final had awed the tennis social media when they made a pact that the winner will buy each other dinner. Djokovic was about to respond before Kyrgios interrupted him with a quick remark, and the Serbian jokingly quoted his rival.

“That’s why he lost.”

