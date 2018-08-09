Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Happy birthday Roger Federer: Sachin Tendulkar wishes ‘champ’ Roger Federer on 37th birthday

Happy birthday Roger Federer: Sachin Tendulkar wishes ‘champ’ Roger Federer on 37th birthday

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar wished Roger Federer on his 37th birthday as he posted a picture with the tennis star on his official Twitter handle

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 9, 2018 12:35:51 am
Roger Federer, Roger Federer birthday, Roger Federer news, Sachin tendulkar, sports news, cricket, tennis, Indian Express Roger Federer turned 37 on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar wished Roger Federer on his 37th birthday. Tendulkar took to social media and posted a picture of him with Federer that read, “A fine human being and one of the finest players Tennis has ever seen, wishing you a very happy birthday @rogerfederer. Many happy returns, Champ!”

Federer began his professional career back in 1998 and has dominated the game since then. In all these years, he has won a record eight Wimbledon titles, a joint-record six Australian Open titles, a record five consecutive US Open titles, and one French Open title.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sachin has been a huge supporter of Federer’s game and even before the 2017 Wimbledon final the former cricketer said,“I’ve been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger. He is a down to earth, humble man.”

“I think Roger, as a sportsman and a tennis player, is something which the whole world admires. But I know Roger personally and I admire him more as a person. I think he is a very down to earth and humble man. It’s always nice to be around him.”

According to reports, the two met each other in 2011 for the first time and have been good friends since then. While Sachin attended Federer’s Wimbledon final, the tennis star invited him for his PTL match against Rafael Nadal in New Delhi. Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian sportsperson I admire the most. I met him when he visited Wimbledon. He was a lot of fun to talk to – and he is a legend. Whenever I play cricket video games, I always pick Sachin as my batsman.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 