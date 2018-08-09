Happy birthday Roger Federer: Sachin Tendulkar wishes ‘champ’ Roger Federer on 37th birthday

Roger Federer turned 37 on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter) Roger Federer turned 37 on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar wished Roger Federer on his 37th birthday. Tendulkar took to social media and posted a picture of him with Federer that read, “A fine human being and one of the finest players Tennis has ever seen, wishing you a very happy birthday @rogerfederer. Many happy returns, Champ!”

Federer began his professional career back in 1998 and has dominated the game since then. In all these years, he has won a record eight Wimbledon titles, a joint-record six Australian Open titles, a record five consecutive US Open titles, and one French Open title.

A fine human being and one of the finest players Tennis has ever seen, wishing you a very happy birthday @rogerfederer. Many happy returns, Champ! pic.twitter.com/bNsTJ6HESK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 8 August 2018

Sachin has been a huge supporter of Federer’s game and even before the 2017 Wimbledon final the former cricketer said,“I’ve been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger. He is a down to earth, humble man.”

“I think Roger, as a sportsman and a tennis player, is something which the whole world admires. But I know Roger personally and I admire him more as a person. I think he is a very down to earth and humble man. It’s always nice to be around him.”

According to reports, the two met each other in 2011 for the first time and have been good friends since then. While Sachin attended Federer’s Wimbledon final, the tennis star invited him for his PTL match against Rafael Nadal in New Delhi. Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian sportsperson I admire the most. I met him when he visited Wimbledon. He was a lot of fun to talk to – and he is a legend. Whenever I play cricket video games, I always pick Sachin as my batsman.”

