Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for Covid-19

29-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (File Photo/Reuters) 29-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (File Photo/Reuters)

Grigor Dimitrov confirmed in a social media post on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dimitrov is the most high-profile player from the world of tennis to report a positive coronavirus test so far. He was one of the players on the Adria Tour with a host of other high-profile players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and a packed crowd at the Adria Tour over the last week.

He even played against Borna Coric on Saturday.

Dimitrov, who tested positive in Monaco, said in his message that all those who have come in contact with him over the last few days should also get tested.

“Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” the message said.

More to Follow…

