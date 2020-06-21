Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for Covid-19

29-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (File Photo/Reuters) 29-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (File Photo/Reuters)

Grigor Dimitrov confirmed in a social media post on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dimitrov is the most high-profile player from the world of tennis to report a positive coronavirus test so far. He was one of the players playing on the Adria Tour with a host of other high-profile players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and a packed crowd at the Adria Tour over this week.

He even played his match against Borna Coric on Saturday. He pulled out of his match against Djokovic on Sunday.

Dimitrov, who tested positive in Monaco, said in his message that all those who have come in contact with him over the last few days should also get tested. He reportedly played in packed stadiums in Serbia and Croatia over the last ten days.

“Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” the message said.

Dimitrov is currently ranked 19 in the world. He had reached a career-best ranking of 3.

Well, that was not a match. Something wasn’t quite alright with Dimitrov. He chose not to shake hands rather just fistpump the umpire. pic.twitter.com/FmHDVlHpAZ — Del🇪🇺 (@Stroppa_Del) June 20, 2020

In his match against Coric on Saturday, Dimitrov never got into his groove, also preferring to fist-bump at the end of his match instead of shaking hands.

