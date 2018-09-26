Great Britain, Argentina receive 2019 Davis Cup finals wild card

Argentina beat Croatia to win the Davis Cup in 2016. (Source: AP) Argentina beat Croatia to win the Davis Cup in 2016. (Source: AP)

Great Britain and Argentina have been awarded wild cards for the revamped 2019 Davis Cup finals owing to their strong showing in the recent past, ITF has announced. They will join 16 other teams in the finals of the international tennis competition to be played in November 2019, including 2018 semifinalists Croatia, France, Spain and the United States. 12 of the nations will come into the finals from qualifiers that will take place in February.

Their seeded place in the qualifiers will go to Australia and Switzerland who went out from the world group as the next best ranked teams.

Argentina won their first Davis Cup title in 2016, beating Croatia in Zagreb, on their fifth appearance in the Davis Cup final; while Great Britain won their tenth title in 2015 overcoming Belgium in the final in Ghent.

The decision has been taken by the Davis Cup Steering Committee comprising ITF President David Haggerty, founder of investing company Kosmos Gerard Piqué, former Spanish tennis player Galo Blanco and ITF Vice President René Stammbach.

Australia and Switzerland’s place, meanwhile, as unseeded nations in the draw, will go to the highest-ranked nation from their respective region. Thus, China replace Australia, while Bosnia/Herzegovina will also contest February’s Qualifiers having guaranteed a place in the top six Europe/Africa nations and completed its 2018 Davis Cup season.

12 seeded teams for 2019 Davis Cup Qualifiers: Belgium, Serbia, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Sweden, Austria, Canada, Japan

12 unseeded nations for 2019 Davis Cup Qualifiers: Hungary, Netherlands, Russia, Bosnia Herezgovina, two Europe/Africa nations, India, Uzbekistan, China, Colombia, Chile, Brazil

