Goran Ivanisevic set to mentor Tennis Premier League franchise in India

Updated: November 24, 2021 1:30:54 pm
Goran Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon winner and the current coach of top-ranked Novak Djokovic, is set to join Tennis Premier League (TPL) in Mumbai as the mentor of participant star team SRK Rajasthan Tigers.
The 50-year-old Croatian is the only man to win the singles title at Wimbledon as a wildcard. He achieved the feat in 2001, having previously been a runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998. Ivanisevic was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.
“It’s a privilege that Goran is coming all the way to support tennis and guide the players of my team. It will be a great boost for all the players of my team and the league,” said Siyonaa Jhanwar, the owner of SRK Rajasthan Tigers.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is India’s top-ranked singles player, plays for SRK Rajasthan Tigers.
“Tennis Premier League is a great platform which is giving the youngsters an opportunity to rub shoulders with the top Indian and international players. With Goran coming in, we are happy and proud that such a world-acclaimed, prolific player will grace our courts,” said Kunal Thakkur, the co-founder of TPL.
The third season of the TPL will be held from December 13 at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA.
