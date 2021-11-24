scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Goran Ivanisevic set to mentor Tennis Premier League franchise in India

Goran Ivanisevic, who is the current coach of Novak Djokovic, is the only man to win the singles title at the Wimbledon Championships as a wildcard.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 24, 2021 1:30:54 pm
Goran Ivanisevic is a former Wimbledon champion. (File)

Goran Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon winner and the current coach of top-ranked Novak Djokovic, is set to join Tennis Premier League (TPL) in Mumbai as the mentor of participant star team SRK Rajasthan Tigers.

The 50-year-old Croatian is the only man to win the singles title at Wimbledon as a wildcard. He achieved the feat in 2001, having previously been a runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998. Ivanisevic was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.

“It’s a privilege that Goran is coming all the way to support tennis and guide the players of my team. It will be a great boost for all the players of my team and the league,” said Siyonaa Jhanwar, the owner of SRK Rajasthan Tigers.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is India’s top-ranked singles player, plays for SRK Rajasthan Tigers.

“Tennis Premier League is a great platform which is giving the youngsters an opportunity to rub shoulders with the top Indian and international players. With Goran coming in, we are happy and proud that such a world-acclaimed, prolific player will grace our courts,” said Kunal Thakkur, the co-founder of TPL.

The third season of the TPL will be held from December 13 at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India sweeps series against New Zealand
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 24: Latest News