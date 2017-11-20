Good day for Prajnesh Gunneswaran in Bengaluru Open

Prajnesh defeated King 6-4 6-4 in his tournamsnt opener at the KSLTA. (Source: File) Prajnesh defeated King 6-4 6-4 in his tournamsnt opener at the KSLTA. (Source: File)

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday stunned sixth seed Evan King in straight sets to enter the second round of USD 100,000 Bengaluru Open, in Bangalore on Monday.

Prajnesh defeated King 6-4 6-4 in his tournamsnt opener at the KSLTA.

By vitue of this in, Prajnesh had avenged upon his loss to the same opponent in the KPIT-MSLTA USD 50,000 Challenger in Pune.

It was Prajnesh’s second win over King in the last two months.

The Chennai lad had defeated the American in Tiburon Challenger before King trouncing Prajnesh at Pune last week.

Later, pairing up with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh also made a winning start in the men’s doubles even, defeating compatriots Suraj Prabodh and Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2 6-2.

However, it was curtains for compatriot Sidharth Rawat who lost to Great Britain’s Jay Clarke 3-6 3-6.

Another Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Spain’s Mario Vilella and Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0 6-3 to enter the second round in doubles competition.

But Kunal Anand and Anvit Bendre lost to Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia 7-6(3) 4-6 7-10.

First round results:

Singles: Brydan Klein (GBR) bt Pedja Krstin (SRB) 6-4 1-0 (retd); Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) bt Evan King (USA) 6-4 6-4; Jay Clarke (GBR) bt Sidharth Rawat (IND) 6-3 6-3; Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) lost to Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-7(2) 3-6.

Doubles: Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Ante Pavcic (CRO) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP)/Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (ESP) 6-3 6-2; Ivan Sabanov (CRO)/Matej Sabanov (CRO) bt Kunal Anand (IND)/Anvit Bendre (IND) 6-7(3) 6-4 10-7.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App