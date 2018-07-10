GOATs banter: Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer agree to exchange notes

On Tuesday, Tendulkar took notice and praised Federer’s technique on Twitter. (Source: ICC/Reuters) On Tuesday, Tendulkar took notice and praised Federer’s technique on Twitter. (Source: ICC/Reuters)

Wimbledon and the International Cricket Council on Monday indulged in some light-hearted banter over the quality of Roger Federer’s forward defence. The ICC drew parallels to cricket’s own GOAT, Sachin Tendulkar. On Tuesday, Tendulkar took notice and praised Federer’s technique on Twitter.

The Wimbledon defending champion overhit a backhand during his rather one-sided win in the fourth round over Adrian Mannarino. When his opponent returned the ball, Federer diverted it to the ball boy by punching a forward defence. It has to be noted that the ball came straight out of the middle of the racket. “As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title,” said Tendulkar in his tweet.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title ???? https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Federer responded to Tendulkar later in the day, saying that he is ready to take notes right now and there is no need to wait till the end of the tournament.

Tendulkar has confessed on many occasions that he is a fan of Federer and is a regular at the All England Club when The Championships are held.

