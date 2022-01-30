GOAT, Legend: Reactions pour in after Rafael Nadal clinches 21st title

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final that didn’t finish until the early hours of Monday morning.

He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time. At 5 hours and 24 minutes, it was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

Here’s all the reaction that poured in from all corners of the world after Nadal reigned supreme:

Nicely done Rafa! Congratulations on the record. Such a joy to watch you getting there.

Edge of the seat game! — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) January 30, 2022

Such Tenacity as usual from the great man Rafa!👏👏 #AO2022 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 30, 2022

A final of Herculean proportions, thank you for a brilliant contest @RafaelNadal and @DaniilMedwed. Two AO crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 30, 2022